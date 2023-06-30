Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 92 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 426.9% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 50,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 40,789 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 451,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $259.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

