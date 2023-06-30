Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11,030.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,579 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Paychex worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.33 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

