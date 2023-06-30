PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PBF. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

PBF stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.