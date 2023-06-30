PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Raised by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up about 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

PDD Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PDD opened at $68.90 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDD



PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

