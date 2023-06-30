Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 18,703 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.39. 1,160,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,171. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

