Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,510 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.71. 978,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

