Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 62 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 78,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,503,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

