Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) vs. CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) Critical Analysis

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.



Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVR Medical and Penumbra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million ($0.02) N/A Penumbra $847.13 million 15.54 -$2.00 million $0.16 2,151.13

Profitability

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Penumbra. CVR Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CVR Medical and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -4,885.94% Penumbra 0.73% 1.58% 1.16%

Risk and Volatility

CVR Medical has a beta of 21.88, suggesting that its stock price is 2,088% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CVR Medical and Penumbra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Penumbra 0 1 11 0 2.92

Penumbra has a consensus price target of $301.92, indicating a potential downside of 12.27%.

Summary

Penumbra beats CVR Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

(Free Report)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System, Lightning, and CAT RX brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

