Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Short Interest Update

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a growth of 578.0% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pet Valu from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised Pet Valu from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Pet Valu in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTVLF remained flat at $24.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pet Valu has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, apparel, and accessories in Canada. The company offers its products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets. It also provides bones and chews, collars and leashes, fleas and ticks, health and wellness, pet cages and carriers, dog and cat toys, litters and accessories, crates, pens and gates, wild bird products, and other pet-related accessories; and grooming and adoption services for pets, as well as operates dog-wash stations.

