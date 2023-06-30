PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Announces Earnings Results

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 964.11% and a negative return on equity of 240.41%.

PetVivo Stock Down 4.8 %

PetVivo stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. PetVivo has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Institutional Trading of PetVivo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PetVivo stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of PetVivo at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

