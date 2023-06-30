Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.4% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

