Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.2 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

