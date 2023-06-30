PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.26

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFLFree Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.26 and traded as low as $8.04. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 44,170 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 657.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

