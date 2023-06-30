PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.26

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.26 and traded as low as $8.04. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 44,170 shares.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
