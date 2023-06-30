PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.26

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.26 and traded as low as $8.04. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 44,170 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 657.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

