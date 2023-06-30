Pittards (LON:PTD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.25

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.47 ($0.07), with a volume of 15214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.38 ($0.07).

Pittards Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £786,326.40, a P/E ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Yapp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($35,600.76). Company insiders own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Pittards Company Profile

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

See Also

