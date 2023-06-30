PLATINCOIN (PLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,037.05

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $162,541.85 and approximately $23,037.05 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 734,109,263 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 734,098,832.26935 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.03791644 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $31,289.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.