Polymath Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $111.94 million and $64,795.09 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00321246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013723 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12161743 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $37,793.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.