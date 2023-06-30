PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $0.78. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 76,896 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PolyMet Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

