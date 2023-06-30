Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 275.3% from the May 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POAHY. HSBC downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 2.0 %

POAHY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 262,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,822. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

Porsche Automobil Cuts Dividend

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.