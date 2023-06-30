Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), with a volume of 992289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).
Power Metal Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.83.
Power Metal Resources Company Profile
Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia; owns an interest in the Tati and Molopo Farms Complex projects situated in Botswana; and owns an interest in the Haneti project located in Tanzania.
