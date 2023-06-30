PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Update

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 292.3% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of PowerBand Solutions from C$0.03 to C$0.02 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

PowerBand Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PWWBF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. PowerBand Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.20.

About PowerBand Solutions

PowerBand Solutions Inc develops, markets, and sells access to cloud-based transaction platforms to finance and lease new and used vehicles. It provides DrivrzXchange, an inclusive multi-sided marketplace that allows buyers and sellers to list and/or find vehicles; and DrivrzFinancial, a technology driven finance solution focus on used vehicle and EV leasing.

Further Reading

