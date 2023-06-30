Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 368031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$53.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

