Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,053 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 979.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,358,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,160 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 337,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,593,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,462,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

About Southwestern Energy



Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

