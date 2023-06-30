Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $16.52 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,436,000 after purchasing an additional 979,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4,057.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 612,847 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,684,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428,652 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $57.46. 50,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,863. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

