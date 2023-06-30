Prairiewood Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $165.58. 11,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,175. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.90 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $20.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

