Prairiewood Capital LLC Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up 2.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 92,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on WPC shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

WPC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. 65,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

