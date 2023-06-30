Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 715,952 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 44,331.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,952 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Intuit worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $455.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.47 and its 200 day moving average is $420.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

