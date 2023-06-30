Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 31,463.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 408,711 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.05 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $339.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.85.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

