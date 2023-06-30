Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23,141.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656,447 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $281.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

