Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15,937.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,589 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 968,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,915,000 after buying an additional 46,745 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MMC opened at $185.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $186.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

