Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 33,018.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,079 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Parker-Hannifin worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after buying an additional 700,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 640,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after buying an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after buying an additional 486,163 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $386.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $387.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

