Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 408,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.20% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 182.4% in the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 62,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

SPHB opened at $75.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.