Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12,130.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,109 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.62.

Prologis Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

