ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Plans Dividend of $0.32

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,169 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,861,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.