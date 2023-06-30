ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.57

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 4769949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 627,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 273,929 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $13,320,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 1,205.7% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 920,568 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.