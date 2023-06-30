ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,101 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ comprises 4.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 627,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 273,929 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,320,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 1,205.7% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 996,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 920,568 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of PSQ opened at $10.72 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

