ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.90

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 2068667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

