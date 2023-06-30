ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading Down 1.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 568,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,928,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 211,470.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 78,244 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,607,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

