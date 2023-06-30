ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) is Manchester Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up approximately 5.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SDS stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,847. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

