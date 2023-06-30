Providence First Trust Co Acquires New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KEY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,566,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.