Providence First Trust Co Buys 2,451 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.4% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $72.41. 6,663,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,270,473. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

