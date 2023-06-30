Providence First Trust Co Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 830,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

