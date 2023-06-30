Providence First Trust Co Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,604. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.78.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

