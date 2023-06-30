Providence First Trust Co Takes $201,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $171.88. 506,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

