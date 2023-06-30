Providence First Trust Co Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
McKesson Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of MCK stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $426.47. 249,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,186. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $426.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.