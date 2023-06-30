Providence First Trust Co Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

McKesson Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $426.47. 249,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,186. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $426.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.