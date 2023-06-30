PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95. 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 14.50%.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the mining and processing of nickel in Indonesia. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company was formerly known as PT International Nickel Indonesia Tbk and changed its name to PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in September 2011.

