Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avantax, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Avantax in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Avantax’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Avantax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Avantax alerts:

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $177.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Avantax Price Performance

AVTA has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

AVTA stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Avantax has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avantax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.