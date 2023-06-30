Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Up 0.9 %
Qantas Airways stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
