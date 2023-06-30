Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Up 0.9 %

Qantas Airways stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

