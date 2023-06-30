Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 3.7%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 375,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,045,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.
Separately, TheStreet raised Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 52.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,593 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 339,470 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
