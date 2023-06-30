Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 3.7%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 375,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,045,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 23.86%. Research analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 52.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,593 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 339,470 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.