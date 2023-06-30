QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,609. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

