QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

